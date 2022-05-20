Man abducted, killed on return from Jeddah

In a murderous twist to the ongoing feuds between gangs involved in gold smuggling and robbery, an expatriate man hailing from Attappady was abducted on his return from Saudi Arabia and killed after five days of torturing.

Abdul Jaleel, 42, who arrived at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery from Jeddah on May 15, was found seriously injured by the roadside at Akkaparamba, near Perinthalmanna, on Thursday.

He died at Moulana Hospital, Perinthalmanna, in the early hours of Friday.

Police sources said that a few persons were arrested in connection with Jaleel’s death.

Jaleel’s death has shifted the focus on the increasing incidence of gold smuggling as well as dacoities and clashes between groups involved in illegal gold and hawala trade. Police sources said that Jaleel was abducted and tortured by a gold robbery gang. However, they refused to give details.

Jaleel’s arrival from Jeddah had triggered a series of tormenting moments for his family at Agali, Attappady. His wife and relatives were on their way to Nedumbassery to receive Jaleel on Sunday last when he called them and told them that he would reach home on his own. But he was missing since then.

Although his wife filed a complaint at Agali police station, no trace of Jaleel could be found. According to his wife, Jaleel spoke to her briefly from unidentifiable numbers in the ensuing days but sounded that he had been in captivity and in danger. He had also asked her to withdraw the police complaint.

Jaleel was found abandoned by the roadside, with injuries to his head and limbs on Thursday. He was rushed to Moulana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after a few hours of critical treatment in the intensive care unit.

Police said they had identified the gang leader who tortured Jaleel, who was working in Jeddah as a driver. Police sources said that nabbing of the leader would help them crack several cases involving chases and clashes between the group members.