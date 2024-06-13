Man, 61, gets 56 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) here sentenced a 61-year-old man to a total of 56 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old boy.

The accused, Abdul Jabbar, Darusalam Veedu, Melthonnakal Village, has also been slapped with a fine of ₹75,000 which will be paid to the young survivor. Failure to pay the fine will attract additional imprisonment of one year and seven months, the order issued by Rekha R., Special Judge, said.

The accused sexually assaulted the child at his house in Pothencode panchayat where the latter came for Quran classes. The boy’s family was very close to the Abdul Jabbar’s family. He had also threatened to kill the boy by drowning him if he informed anyone about the incident. The victim disclosed the incident to his mother when his family decided to send his younger brother also to attend Quran classes at the home of the accused. The case was investigated by the Pothencode police.

