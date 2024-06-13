GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man, 61, gets 56 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

Published - June 13, 2024 12:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) here sentenced a 61-year-old man to a total of 56 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old boy.

The accused, Abdul Jabbar, Darusalam Veedu, Melthonnakal Village, has also been slapped with a fine of ₹75,000 which will be paid to the young survivor. Failure to pay the fine will attract additional imprisonment of one year and seven months, the order issued by Rekha R., Special Judge, said.

The accused sexually assaulted the child at his house in Pothencode panchayat where the latter came for Quran classes. The boy’s family was very close to the Abdul Jabbar’s family. He had also threatened to kill the boy by drowning him if he informed anyone about the incident. The victim disclosed the incident to his mother when his family decided to send his younger brother also to attend Quran classes at the home of the accused. The case was investigated by the Pothencode police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.