Mamukkoya was a humble witness to Kozhikodan cultural journeys

April 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

A witness to Kozhikodan evenings where literature, theatre, politics, music, and films thrived like never before. If Mamukkoya’s life is summed up thus, not many will disagree with it.

As a native of Kallai, he was a companion of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer who had settled in nearby Beypore after his marriage. Mamukkoya could interact with writers, cultural activists, politicians, and whoever came to ‘Vailalil House’ to meet Basheer. It was through Basheer that he managed to get his first role in a movie too. Then, close to his place lived veteran freedom fighter E. Moidu Moulavi. Mamukkoya was close to him as well.

The Kozhikode of yore was a beehive of activities. In literature, there was Basheer, S.K. Pottekkatt, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Uroob, K.A. Kodungallur, and many more. Thikkodiyan, K.T. Mohammed, Kunhandi, Kuthiravattom Pappu, Santhadevi, Nilambur Ayisha, Vasu Pradeep, and P.M. Taj dominated the theatre scene. I.V. Sasi and T. Damodaran in films. Kozhikode Abdul Khader and Baburaj swept the hearts of music lovers. In politics, there was the charismatic C.H. Mohammed Koya. People such as the poet Vayalar Rama Varma, maverick filmmaker John Abraham, master satirist V.K.N., actor-playwright Surasu and others passed by the city. The long list of Mamukkoya’s acquaintances goes on.

Humanitarian ethos

Yet, he remained as humble and honest as ever. As Thaha Madayi, a noted interviewer who compiled Mamukkoya’s life story in a best-selling book, notes, his was a generation that maintained a humanitarian ethos in whatever they did in life. It was this ethos that helped them sail through the difficulties that they faced in their personal journeys.

A.K. Abdul Hakeem, cultural activist in Kozhikode, says artistes such as Mamukkoya evolved from a working-class background to make a mark in the cultural spectrum. “While he was an employee taking timber measurements at a saw mill at Kallai, Mamukkoya became active in theatre as well like many working-class people of his generation. He gradually progressed as an actor and proved his calibre in movies,” he points out.

What is also noteworthy about him, Mr. Hakeem says, is Mamukkoya’s aversion towards religious orthodoxy and an unflinching commitment to secular ideals.

“I have done many roles in films. But the one role I performed in real life, I have never had a chance to play on screen, that of a person taking timber measurements,” the late actor says in Thaha Madayi’s book. That role will elude him forever now.