Mamburam uroos pulls large crowds

The 186th annual uroos celebrations of Syed Alavi Mouladhaveela Thangal concluded at Mamburam near Tirurangadi on (July 14) Sunday. Thousands of people irrespective of faith reached the shrine at Mamburam seeking the blessings of the spiritual leader, who inspired the freedom movement against the British in the 18th century.

Thangal had maintained a great secular legacy during his time. Mamburam is one of the most popular shrines in Malabar.

Thousands reached Mamburam to accept the food distributed as part of the uroos celebrations. Food distribution started in the morning and continued through the afternoon. People queued up for long to get the food packets.

Apart from 200-odd police personnel under Inspector Sreenivasan, the Wiqaya volunteers of Darul Huda Islamic University, and locals controlled the crowds. The organisers said more than one lakh food packets were distributed.

Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the food distribution. Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, presided over the function. P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and Darul Huda Islamic University vice chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi were present. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal led final prayers.

