Mamangam’s pirated copies leaked online

The pirated copies of Mammootty-starrer Mamangam were found uploaded through illegal file-sharing sites as well as messaging application, Telegram.

The release of the pirated copy has dealt a severe blow to the makers of the big-budget film, directed by M. Padmakumar and produced by Venu Kunnappilly, which released in over 2,000 screens across the world on Thursday.

Case registered

The Ernakulam Central police registered a case on Sunday. An FIR was filed under Section 63 A of the Copyright Act on a complaint that the pirated versions were available online.

It was suspected that the camera-recorded prints of the film had been uploaded through Tamilrockers, which facilitated peer-to-peer file sharing.

Film’s prospects

Mr. Padmakumar said the release of the pirated version was unlikely to affect the film’s prospects.

Ayjo Antony Joseph, executive producer of Mamangam, said they would go ahead with strong measures to tackle piracy. “Besides obtaining an order from the Madras High Court to rein in such illegal activities, we have formed a 30-member team for monitoring online platforms that circulated the pirated copies. We have also been sharing the information with the police,” he said.