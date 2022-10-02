Mallikarjun Kharge has advantage over Shashi Tharoor due to experience, says D. Raja

CPI will formulate alternative economic programmes for every sector at its 24th Party Congress to be held from October 14 in Vijayawada

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will formulate alternative economic programmes for every sector at its 24th Party Congress to be held from October 14 in Vijayawada, as part of efforts to counter the neo-liberal onslaught of the BJP-led Union Government, CPI General Secretary D. Raja has said. In an interview to The Hindu on the sidelines of the party's State Conference in Kerala, he called on the Congress party to accept the new situation and be accommodative to other parties.

"The regional parties, including former allies of the BJP, have all learned the lessons and are doing serious introspection. Through their own experience, they understand that BJP spells disaster. We hope this realisation will fuel the emerging of a united movement across the country to oust the BJP-RSS from power. But, the Congress should not think everything is as it is in the past. They should revise their strategies and economic policies. They cannot say that they are not opposed to privatisation, but only to the way it is done. They should at least revert back to Nehruvian economics. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is alright as a political campaign, but they must do it with all sincerity. The BJP cannot be fought in its own track, by claiming that you are a better Hindu," said Mr.Raja.

Congress leadership battle

On the ongoing leadership battle in the Congress, he feels that Mallikarjun Kharge has an advantage over Shashi Tharoor due to his experience.

"Kharge has the advantage of being one of the senior-most politicians in the country, who knows who to reach out to other parties. Even some of the G-23 leaders seem to be backing him. Tharoor is relatively young and new, but India is a country with a considerable population of young people with aspirations. How these factors will work out, we will have to wait and see," he said.

Left unity

Mr. Raja expounded on the idea of Left unity, which is being raised with renewed vigour in a changed political context.

"We have been speaking for some time, but it takes time. For left parties to come together, there must be mutual trust and accommodation. That is what we are trying. When Comrade Surjeet was the General Secretary of the CPI(M) and Comrade Indrajeet was heading the CPI, we sent out a joint circular to establish state-level coordination committees between the CPI(M) and CPI. That process could not be continued. But, now there is realisation that the Communist movement must come together. That is why we have been talking about unification of the Communist movement on a principle basis," he said.

Age limit controversies in Kerala CPI

Ahead of the State Conference, the CPI in Kerala has been beset with controversies with senior leaders K.E. Ismail and C. Divakaran opposing the 75-year age limit set for CPI State council members, seeing it as a ploy to keep them out of the top decision-making bodies of the party. There have also been reports of attempts to challenge State Secretary Kanam Rajendran's bid for a third term. Mr.Raja said that all such issues will be settled.

"Age limit is a general guideline. Our target must be to follow it. But, there can be exceptional cases, on the basis of their contribution and their capacity. It is for the state unit to make the assessment. The party has recognised that there is a generation gap and a gender gap. These guidelines have been formulated with an aim to overcome these problems," he said.

An alternate path

He said that the CPI will continue to raise its opposition to the way that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as the sedition law are being used. The Vijayawada Congress will discuss it further.

"The main thrust of the Vijayawada Party Congress will be the formulation of an alternative path for all the parties to come together and to mobilise people. To mobilise, we should identify and take up fundamental issues of livelihood. While opposing the Modi Government's economic policies, we should also project an alternate economic programme. In the economy sector, the Party Congress will discuss ways to defend the public sector and revive the planning commission. In agriculture, the focus will be on measures to counter the shrinking area under cultivation and corporatisation of agriculture. In mining, the strategies for the indigenous sector with the Government allowing Foreign Direct Investment in the sector will be discussed. Reservation in the private sector, with the shrinking of the public sector will be another focus area. We will devise strategies for every sector. Politically, we will raise issues of federalism and the RSS's attempts to subvert the Constitution," said Mr.Raja.

Growing discontent

Despite the gains made by the BJP in previous elections, according to Mr.Raja, there is a growing discontent among the people, which has caused panic in the BJP ranks. It managed to win Uttar Pradesh in the absence of opposition unity. Yet, the margin was small in many constituencies they won. Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat too, the panic is visible. The party thus uses its political and money power, gained through electoral bonds and other sources, to intimidate opponents, as was done in Goa.

"At the political level, there is understanding between the parties. It has to be concretised in each and every state, because the balance of forces vary from state to state. After 2019, the voting public have also learned certain things from their own experience of price rise, unemployment and communalism. They are also looking for an alternative. Political parties also have their own experiences. Now, there is a possibility of converging and we hope this convergence will move on," he said.