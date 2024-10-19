GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mallika Sukumaran criticises delay in 2017 actor assault case trial

The actor decries the manner of functioning of AMMA as well as the selection of beneficiaries of its welfare activities

Updated - October 19, 2024 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Questioning the delay in trial of the accused in the case related to the sexual assault of an actor in 2017, actor Mallika Sukumaran said that action is required to ensure that no woman will have to go through a similar situation again.

“Some of us are personally aware of what she went through back then unlike the recent complaints, which we have only heard about through media. The Hema committee was formed in the aftermath of the attack, an organisation was formed and so many debates have happened, but even after seven years, the survivor has not got justice. We have heard even about memory card leaks from the Court in this case,” she said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event here on Saturday.

She also criticised the manner of functioning of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) as well as the selection of beneficiaries for its welfare activities.

“Only those who listen silently can survive in that organisation. Regarding the ‘Kaineettam’ scheme, many deserving people, including actors who are struggling without money to buy essential medicines are not made a part of it,” she said.

Published - October 19, 2024 10:28 pm IST

