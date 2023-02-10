ADVERTISEMENT

Mallika Sarabhai inaugurates Gowri cultural fest

February 10, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Koodiyattam maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri greeting danseuse and Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai after felicitating her at the inaugural of the Gowri national cultural festival at Palakkad on Friday.

The 10 th national cultural festival of Gowri Creations began at Rapadi open air auditorium here on Friday evening. Classical dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai inaugurated the festival.

Film director Vinod Mankara was the chief guest. Koodiyattom maestro Kalamandalam Sivan Namboodiri delivered the keynote address. He also felicitated Ms. Sarabhai.

Actress Rachana Narayanankutty kicked off the cultural programmes by staging a Kuchipudi performance. Smitha Rajan performed a Mohiniyattam.

A musical programme by vocalist T.P. Vivek and a Bharatanatyam performance by Gayathri Vijayalekshmi will take place on Saturday.

On Sunday, actress Shobhana will perform Bharatanatyam, to be followed by a Mohiniyattam performance by Gopika Varma. There will also be another Bharatanatyam performance by Srividya Sailesh on Sunday.

On Monday, Sangita Chatterjee will perform a Kathak dance, to be followed by a Kuchipudi recital by Alekhya Punjala.

The final day will mark a mridu-tarang fusion show by Guinness World Record holder Kuzhalmannam Ramakrishnan. Dr. Ramakrishnan, who completed 1,000 episodes of one-song-a-day named Sulalitham, will be felicitated at the valedictory session. Curtain will fall on the five-day dance and music fiesta with a Manipuri dance.

The festival is being organised in association with the Central Ministry of Culture, State Departments of Tourism and Culture, District Tourism Promotion Council, and State IT Mission.

CONNECT WITH US