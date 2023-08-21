Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam: doorstep collection of waste up

August 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Doorstep collection of waste shot from 48% to 78% across the State following an intensive drive under the first phase of the Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam campaign since March this year, which witnessed the expansion in the activities of Haritha Karma Senas to more wards.

As many as 422 local bodies have managed to achieve coverage in 90-100% of households and institutions in their area, while 298 local bodies have coverage of 75-90% households and institutions. Only 78 local bodies have coverage in less than 50% households and institutions, according to information from the Local Self Government Department (LSGD).

The LSGD had in June announced a reward for citizens to report littering or dumping of solid or liquid waste in public spaces and water bodies. A total of 5,965 waste dumping points were identified by local bodies and through the complaints from the public. Out of these, 5,473 have been cleared till now. Enforcement squads, which were formed in March in all districts with an aim to ensure that waste management rules are being followed on the ground, have collected a total fine of ₹1.6 crore till now.

From the complaints that the public have registered along with photographs of waste dumpers, fine of ₹25 lakh was imposed. The department has promised to pay the complainant an amount equivalent to 25% of the fine imposed.

The Haritha Karma Sena, which is deployed by local bodies to collect non biodegradable waste from households and shops for recycling purposes, have drastically extended their coverage during this period. The total number of Sena members has increased from 26,000 to 33,378 since March. The revenue for the members have gone up considerably during the period. In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which has 1,130 Haritha Karma Sena members covering all the 100 wards, the average revenue for a member is ₹20,478. Across the 100 wards, the total revenue in July for the senas from user fee and the sales of recyclable waste materials was ₹2.31 crore.

The Keezhatoor grama panchayat in Malappuram, where the Sena members cover 100% of households and collect all kinds of waste, some members managed to get a revenue of more than ₹60,000 in the month of July.