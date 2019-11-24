Malikapuram Melsanthi installed

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush on Saturday. The barricades inside the Valiya Nadappanthal and along the Saramkuthi path were teeming with pilgrims in the morning hours.

The pilgrims’ queue extended beyond Marakkoottom in the forenoon. They had to wait inside the barricades and queue for about five hours.

M.S. Parameswaran Namboodiri from Aluva assumed charge as new Melsanthi (head priest) at the Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala for the next one year period on Saturday morning. Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu led the installation ceremony at the sopanam of the temple at 9.15 a.m.

Mr. Namboodiri was selected as Malikappuram Melsanthi through a draw of lots held at the temple sopanam at Malikappuram. Though he was supposed to assume charge on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikom on November 17, he could not do so owing to the death of a close relative.

Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena undertook the pilgrimage to the Ayyappa temple on Friday evening. Mr. Meena, carrying the sacred bundle (Irumudikketu) on his head, reached the Sannidhanam in the evening. He witnessed the closing of the sanctum sanctorum with the Melsanthi singing the sacred lullaby Harivarasanam, viswamohanam… after the Athazhapuja on Friday evening. He left Sabarimala after offering prayers at the temple on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Tantri said that devotees were bound to protect the sacred grove of Ayyappa (poonkavanom). He called upon the devotees to avoid carrying any plastic item to Sabarimala.