Mali wins award for best play at amateur theatre fete

Mali, a play by Panchami Theatres, Adattu, has won the award for the best play at the State Amateur Theatre Festival. Nikhil Das, director of Mali, has bagged the award for the best director.

Cherala Charitham by Kongad Nataka Sangham is the second best play. Its director K.V. Sajith is the second best director.

K.R. Haridas, who did the role of Chanchan in Cherala Charitham, has won the best actor award. C.K. Haridas, play the character of Iranimos in the same play, is the second best actor.

C.M. Megha, who plays Mahishi in Mali, has won the best actress award. Ajitha Nambiar won the second best actress award for her role in Moonnam Kunnu. Nikhil Das has also won the award for the best script for Mali. Ramesh Kavil won the award for the second best script for Moonnam Kunnu.