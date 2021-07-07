Maldivians oppose Siby Mathews’ bail plea

Two Maldivian women, “wrongfully” arraigned as accused in the infamous ISRO spy case, has opposed the anticipatory bail petition of former DGP Siby Mathews.

Mr. Mathews had moved the district court here for protection from arrest after the CBI named him as accused in the 1994 “police frame-up” case.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, the de facto complainant in the case, had done the same earlier. The court would hear Mr. Mathews’ bail plea on July 12.

CBI in High Court

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday informed the High Court that if anticipatory bail was granted to two former police officers S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durga Dutt, it would cause serious prejudice to the investigation in the case.

In a statement filed before the High Court, the CBI pointed out that the police officers had played an active role and concocted an espionage case following a conspiracy with the other accused in the FIR and other unknown persons.

The petitioners were still very influential as they were seated in the offices of power in the Kerala police. If bail was granted to them, it would create fear in the minds of probable witnesses who may be otherwise willing to speak the truth. Besides, they were well versed in investigation techniques.