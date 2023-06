June 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excise officials arrested a Maldivian native with alleged possession of 0.818 g of MDMA on Thursday.

A team led by Thiruvananthapuram excise enforcement and anti-narcotics special squad Circle Inspector L. Shibu nabbed Ahmed Sayan, 24, during a raid at Murinjapalam. He is suspected to have been staying in the city and consuming narcotics substances for nearly 10 years. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

