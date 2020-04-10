Kerala

Maldivian nationals to be flown back today

Maldivian will operate two flights

The Maldivian nationals stranded in Kerala for the last three weeks following the suspension of international flights as part of COVID-19 containment measures will be evacuated on Saturday aboard two flights to the island nation.

Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives, will operate the first flight Q2 6702 at 10.20 a.m. from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The Dash 8-300 aircraft can accommodate 50 persons.

The second flight Q2 6700 from here to Male is at 12.45 p.m. The airline will deploy Airbus 320 that can carry 14 in the executive class and 138 in the economy class.

Clearances

The airline has secured the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the flight operation and other clearances from the State and Union governments, an Airports Authority of India official said. The consulate of Maldives here is coordinating with various agencies for the hassle-free arrival of the stranded passengers to the airport in view of the lockdown. The passengers will be screened for COVID-19 by health authorities before they are allowed to board flights.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 11:22:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/maldivian-nationals-to-be-flown-back-today/article31312780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY