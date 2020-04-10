Maldivian nationals to be flown back today

The Maldivian nationals stranded in Kerala for the last three weeks following the suspension of international flights as part of COVID-19 containment measures will be evacuated on Saturday aboard two flights to the island nation.

Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives, will operate the first flight Q2 6702 at 10.20 a.m. from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The Dash 8-300 aircraft can accommodate 50 persons.

The second flight Q2 6700 from here to Male is at 12.45 p.m. The airline will deploy Airbus 320 that can carry 14 in the executive class and 138 in the economy class.

Clearances

The airline has secured the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the flight operation and other clearances from the State and Union governments, an Airports Authority of India official said. The consulate of Maldives here is coordinating with various agencies for the hassle-free arrival of the stranded passengers to the airport in view of the lockdown. The passengers will be screened for COVID-19 by health authorities before they are allowed to board flights.