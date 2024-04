April 13, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Maldivian Airlines has resumed service from Thiruvananthapuram to Hanimaadhoo Island in Maldives after a hiatus. The service had been suspended for some time now following technical issues. The service will be two days a week. On Mondays and Fridays, the flight arrives at 2.55 a.m. and departs at 3:55 a.m. This is the second flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Maldives. Maldivian Airlines operates four weekly services to Male.

