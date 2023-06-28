ADVERTISEMENT

Maldivian Airlines increases frequency of services from Thiruvananthapuram

June 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Maldivian Airlines has increased the number of services from Thiruvananthapuram to the Maldives from four to seven a week. The increase in services was made in the wake of a rise in the number of passengers in the Maldives-Kerala sector, said a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Wednesday. The new services are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A 152-seat A320 aircraft will be used for the service which is expected to be beneficial for medical tourism in Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US