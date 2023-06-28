Maldivian Airlines increases frequency of services from Thiruvananthapuram

June 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Maldivian Airlines has increased the number of services from Thiruvananthapuram to the Maldives from four to seven a week. The increase in services was made in the wake of a rise in the number of passengers in the Maldives-Kerala sector, said a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Wednesday. The new services are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A 152-seat A320 aircraft will be used for the service which is expected to be beneficial for medical tourism in Kerala.

