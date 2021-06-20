Maldives new destination for jobseekers from Kerala

The Maldives has emerged as a new destination for health-care and skilled personnel from Kerala at a time when migration of jobseekers from the State to other destinations has come to a near-halt due to the pandemic.

For the first time NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKA), has started manpower recruitment to the Maldives officially.

MoU

The Indian High Commission in the Maldives has facilitated the new initiative as part of fostering ties between the two countries and helped NoRKA-Roots to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for manpower recruitment.

Already, the first batch of Arabic and Koran teachers recruited from the State for the Ministry of Education, the Maldives, have reached the island nation. The NoRKA-Roots has kicked off recruitment of nurses for a private hospital and 400-odd health-care professionals needed for hospitals and health-care centres under the Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health, the Maldives, need 100 medical officers, 150 registered nurses and 100 specialist doctors. The health sector of the Maldives is under heavy stress due to the pandemic and the recruitments are aimed at helping the personnel.

Fostering ties

“This is part of a new dynamism emerged after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took over and the strong vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster ties between the two countries and collaborate in large sectors. The partnership has gone to a different level in the past two-and-a-half years. Kerala and the Maldives have historical relations. The recruitments at the official level are aimed at increasing the reliability of the candidates and government to government relations,” Rohit Rathish, Deputy High Commissioner to the Maldives, told The Hindu.

Skilled personnel

For NoRKA-Roots that is concentrating on legal, ethical, safe and orderly migration, the Maldives is a new destination for quality migration of skilled personnel. “The recruitment is through a digital platform and the aim is for maximum deployment. The recruitment is dynamic and demand driven by the host and home countries,” according to the Chief Executive Officer, NORKA-Roots, Harikrishnan Namboothiri K.