Maldives envoy’s pat for Vithura school SPC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2021 00:20 IST

Interacts with cadets at school

A team led by Aminath Abdulla Didi, Consul General of the Republic of Maldives, visited Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, to know more about the Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme and interact with the cadets on Saturday.

Deputy Consul Ibrahim Saeed Mohamed and First Secretary Aminath Mohamed accompanied the Consul General on the visit to the Vithura SPC unit.

The SPC scheme is implemented by the State Home and Education departments.

The team that interacted with the cadets also visited an exhibition of various products created by students following training received at the skill hub under the SPC and a ‘Kuttipallikoodam’ set up at Elavinmoodu in Vithura.

Ms. Aminath Abdulla Didi released a brochure of an international campaign ‘Zero tolerance to child marriage’ that is being implemented by the Vithura SPC unit. The visiting team had words of praise for the cadets and the school. SPC State additional nodal officer K. Mohammed Shafi, school headmistress Sindhu Devi T.S., and Vithura station house officer S. Sreejith welcomed the consulate team. Mohammed Saif, chief, Mission Better Tomorrow, which is associated with the ‘Zero tolerance to child marriage’ campaign, accompanied the team.