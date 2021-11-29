Maldives Defence Minister returns after six-day visit to Kerala

The Defence Minister of Maldives, Mariya Ahmed Didi, who was on a six-day visit to Kochi and Kannur, left for Maldives on Sunday.

The delegation led by her arrived in Kochi on November 23. During the visit, she interacted with Maldivian trainees at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here. She then departed for the Indian Naval Academy, Kannur, where she was the chief guest of the passing-out parade of officer cadets of the Indian Navy.

The visit reinforced India’s relationship with Maldives and also strengthened the defence partnership between the Maldives National Defence Force and the Indian Navy, said a Navy release.

Photo awards

Emmanual Karbhari from The Hindu, Mumbai, won the ‘Southern Naval Command Award’ of ₹15,000 for the best photographer at the 11th edition of the Southern Naval Command Military Photo Exhibition held at LuLu Mall here under the aegis of the SNC and the Ernakulam Press Club.

Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command Rear Admiral Antony George presented the award to Mr. Karbhari, Venduruthy Award of ₹7,000 for the first runner-up to Sameer A. Hameed of Malayala Manorama, Kannur, and Garuda Award of ₹5,000 for the second runner-up to Sanjay Hadkar from The Times of India, Mumbai. A Special Jury Award was presented to V.N. Krishnaprakash of Janayugam, Kochi.