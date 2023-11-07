ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia Airlines to start service to Kuala Lumpur from Thiruvananthapuram

November 07, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier Malaysia Airlines

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will soon be adding a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, from November 9. The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier Malaysia Airlines.

According to a release issued by the airport here on Tuesday, Malaysia Airlines will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur flight with Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 174 passengers including business class. The flight will be operated initially on Thursdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

The flight will arrive at 11 p.m. and depart at 12 a.m.  This will be the first Malaysia Airlines service from Thiruvananthapuram. Beyond Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines will provide good connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and so on. Business class travel facility to East Asian countries has been a demand for a long time, including by IT companies. This service will boost up the travel and tourism sectors of Kerala. It will also benefit the students from Kerala who are studying in Far East countries and expatriates from southern districts of Tamil Nadu, said the release.

