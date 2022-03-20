Malayinkeezhu SHO booked for rape

Sexually abusing a woman doctor since 2019

The Malayinkeezhu police have registered a rape case against its station house officer (SHO), Inspector Saiju A.V., on the basis of a complaint by a woman doctor.

The officer, who is also the Thiruvananthapuram rural district president of the Kerala Police Officers’ Association, has been accused of sexually abusing the survivor since 2019. They had apparently come into contact after she had sought police assistance in a complaint against a person who had taken one of her properties on lease.

While the issue had then been resolved, the SHO allegedly continued to visit her. He purportedly molested her first when she was recuperating after a surgery in her home. Having threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone else, the officer allegedly raped her on multiple instances. The complainant also accused him of borrowing money from her.

Her statement was recorded by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath, following which the case was handed over to the District Crime Branch.