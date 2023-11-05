Malayil Kallan cave emerging as a major tourist spot in Munnar

November 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

Malayil Kallan Guha (rock cave) on the Gap road stretch in the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar has emerged as one of the major tourist attractions in Munnar. According to officials, the rock cave is situated near the stretch in Devikulam.

According to local residents, a notorious thief Thankayyan, lived in the hill cave and later became known as Malayil Kallan. Only a single person can enter the rock cave. Thanakyyan was believed to have arrived in Munnar from Tamil Nadu before Independence. When the country gained Independence, he became a plantation worker in the Palliavasl tea estate. Though the Devikulam police arrested him on charges of robbing a neighbour, he fled and lived in hiding inside the cave. There were stories that he used to distribute the looted cash and ornaments to the poor in Tamil Nadu. Locals believe that Thankayyan was killed by police or killed by a woman in Tamil Nadu.

National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said that the NHAI had ensured the protection of the rock cave during the road widening works on the Gap road stretch. “ Now the area is emerging as a tourist spot. NHAI plans to install tourist amenities at the Gap stretch of the Highway,” said Mr Felix.

In his book, Munnar, Charithram, Visheshangal, journalist and writer M.J. Babu talks about the Rock Cave. “ The Malai Kallan cave is a proof of the historical significance of the Munnar hill station. Many narratives are heard about the cave. One of such stories says that the cave is a way to reach Devikulam temple,” said Mr. Babu.

“Late Tamil superstar M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) starred in the 1954 film Malaikallan also portraying the famous rock cave in Munnar,” said Mr. Babu.