Malayalis bask in Messi’s golden moment

KOZHIKODE

11 July 2021 20:02 IST

For a people forced to stay indoors, Copa America and Euro were a welcome diversion

The day had not dawned when television sets were switched on across Kerala on Sunday. No football fan wanted to miss even a moment of the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina. It was after all a final as dreamy as one could have wished for.

If you were an Argentina fan, the result was a dream-come-true. Not just because Argentina won its first major tournament since 1993, but because Lionel Messi finally got an important trophy for his country.

He may not have scored in the final – the lone goal was netted by Angel Di Maria – but he was the tournament’s top-scorer as well as the best player. The greatest footballer of his generation could finally heave a sigh of relief.

Argentina via Messi

Like T. Asif Saheer did, after watching the final thousands of miles away from the Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro. The former Santosh Trophy winner for Kerala is a die-hard Messi fan. “I was so happy that Argentina won because Messi deserved at least one major international trophy,” says Asif, who had watched the final in the company of former Indian captain I.M. Vijayan in Kochi.

Asif belongs to Malappuram, where you would come across some of the world’s craziest football fans. “In Malappuram I would say there are probably equal number of fans for Brazil and Argentina, but even the Brazilian supporters would not grudge Messi’s victory,” he says.

Ministers take sides

It was not just footballers like Asif who followed Copa America closely. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty posted on social media a picture of himself sporting Brazil’s yellow jersey.

Former Electricity Minister M.M. Mani could be seen wearing Argentina’s blue-and-white T-shirt. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on this Facebook page wrote about Messi’s golden moment and hailed the spirit of football.

For a State still locked down by COVID-19, quality football on television for over the last one month has been a relief. Besides Copa America, Euro 2020 was also being held these past five weeks.

“Watching football after a tough day’s work has been a welcome diversion,” says Schiller Jos, a Kozhikode-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. “Copa America’s timing was inconvenient, but I was determined to watch the entire final. The Euro matches suited our time zone better.”

The Euro final between England and Italy had kicked off half-an-hour after midnight. But sleep could wait.