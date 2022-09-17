Malayali student found dead in Guwahati IIT

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
September 17, 2022 23:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old student, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead inside a hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Surya Narayanan, a fourth-year student of design engineering.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Rai, prima facie it is a case of suicide. The police personnel had to break open the door of his room to gain access. Further investigation is on. His parents have already reached the campus. In an official statement, the IIT expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app