Malayali student found dead in Guwahati IIT

A 21-year-old student, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead inside a hostel room at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Surya Narayanan, a fourth-year student of design engineering.

According to Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Rai, prima facie it is a case of suicide. The police personnel had to break open the door of his room to gain access. Further investigation is on. His parents have already reached the campus. In an official statement, the IIT expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student.