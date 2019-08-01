IS suspect from Kerala dies in U.S. drone strike

A young engineering undergraduate from Edappal in Malappuram district, who reportedly joined the terror group Islamic State (IS) more than a year ago, was suspected to have been killed in an American drone attack in Afghanistan.

The police confirmed that the family of Mohammed Muhsin, 22, at Edappal got a message in Malayalam a couple of days ago saying that he was martyred in God’s path as per his wish. A top police officer, without going on record, said Muhsin had been killed in the drone attack along with an IS leader in Afghanistan more than 10 days ago.

Muhsin’s family had registered a complaint at the Changaramkulam police station in Malappuram district in October 2017 stating that he was missing. A final-year mechanical engineering student at a college in Thrissur, Muhsin had quit his studies and left for Bengaluru after having been influenced by the IS ideology.

From Bengaluru, he went to Dubai. Family sources said he was missing from Dubai. The police said he reached Afghanistan as part of an IS assignment after undergoing training in the use of arms. Police sources said a few other Keralites too had joined the IS along with Muhsin.

Rumours are being spread about Keralites reaching the IS camps even when their families are being warned by some sources against disclosing any details about them.

“Distance between God and IS is minimal. This is the gist of what they indoctrinate to get mercenaries for their acts of terror,” said a senior police officer.