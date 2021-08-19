Malayalam writer and journalist Karur Sasi dies

His works include four novels, 10 poetry collections and translations

Writer and veteran journalist Karur Sasi died here on Wednesday. He was 82. He had been ailing for some time.

Karur Sasi worked as journalist for Mathrubhumi, Veekshanam, Kerala Pathrika, Thani Niram, Malayali and Pothujanam. His works include four novels, 10 poetry collections and translations. His noted novels include Thikachum Vyakthiparam and Methiyadi Kunnu, while his poetry collection Ariyamozhikal won Changampuzha Award and Puthezhan Award.

His noted poems include Shyamapaksham, written in memory of his first wife and novelist late P.R. Shyamala. It won the Thoppil Ravi Award. He was known for his literary and art criticism and oratory skills.

He was general council member at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and the Kerala Kalamandalam. He was also in the jury of the Kerala State film awards twice.