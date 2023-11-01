Malayalam version of Indian Law Report to be released

November 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Malayalam version of the Indian Law Report (ILR) will be released on Wednesday.

A.J. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will release the Malayalam version, which will be available on the website of the court, at a function to be held at 9.50 a.m.

The Malayalam version will help readers access major judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court in Malayalam, said a communication issued by G. Gopakumar, Registrar (Computerisation)-cum-Director (IT) of the Kerala High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.