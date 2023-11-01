Malayalam version of Indian Law Report to be released

November 01, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Malayalam version of the Indian Law Report (ILR) will be released on Wednesday.

A.J. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will release the Malayalam version, which will be available on the website of the court, at a function to be held at 9.50 a.m.

The Malayalam version will help readers access major judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court in Malayalam, said a communication issued by G. Gopakumar, Registrar (Computerisation)-cum-Director (IT) of the Kerala High Court.