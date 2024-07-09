Malayalam varsity to host SiGNS digital video fest

The 17th edition of the digital video festival named SiGNS will be held at Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University from August 1. The Kerala region of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) is conducting the five-day festival in association with Malayalam University.

Documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan will inaugurate the festival on August 1. He will interact with the audience later.

More than 30 documentaries and 20 short films will be screened at the festival. Besides, there will be 20-odd documentaries and as many short films in non-competitive section. “The festival will see screening of 100-odd films,” said festival coordinator Madhu Janardhanan.

The John Abraham Award, comprising a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a statuette designed by C.N. Karunakaran, will be given to the best documentary and short film. There will be a Cinema Experiment Award for the best experimental film, and a Cinema of Resistance Award for the best film on resistance. There will be awards for the best Malayalam documentary and short film as well.

The awards will be decided by a judging panel comprising Sunny Joseph, G.P. Ramachandran, and Vidhu Vincent. FFSI vice president Premendra Majumdar will be the director of the festival. Around 500 students from different campuses and media schools will be full-time delegates.