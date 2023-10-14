Malayalam varsity, SIEP sign pact to develop language

October 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications (SIEP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of Malayalam as a language to impart knowledge to the people, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Ms. Bindu said the MoU would lead to joint ventures between the two institutions in academic activities, which will be helpful for students and teachers in various fields.

The State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications is aimed at imparting knowledge on social developments in Malayalam language. The Malayalam University was formed for academic activities in the language.

“The two institutions will join hands in exchange of knowledge and human resources; publication of learning materials and academic publications; and preparation of scholarly books. Developing new models of academic books; preparing syllabus according to the changing times; conducting short-term courses, workshops and seminars; and sharing human resources will be the other activities. The library of the institute will be considered as the reference library of the university,” the Minister said.

In the initial phase, the institute will prepare five mini encyclopaedia for the university in categories such as film, media, heritage, translation and environmental studies. The university will provide academic support. Teachers and the researchers of the university will lead the project, she said.

L. Sushama, Vice-Chancellor , Malayalam University, and Muse Mary George, Director, State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, attended the meeting.