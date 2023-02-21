Malayalam Mission role huge in promoting the language globally: Minister

February 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Activities of the Malayalam Mission among Malayalis the world over play a big role in promotion of Malayalam globally, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the third ‘Malayanma’ teacher training workshop organised by the Malayalam Mission in connection with International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Malayalam Mission was undertaking a number of activities in 60 countries of the world and 20 States in the country. Over 50,000 students were learning Malayalam through the mission. Nearly 5,000 teachers were teaching Malayalam in various parts of the world. This was a wealth of knowledge equal to that in a university.

Efforts to promote Malayalam should continue. Use of Malayalam in administration was total. With Malayalam becoming the administrative language, the process of administration had become easier, he said.

Mr. Cherian gave away the mission’s mother language prizes on the occasion. The Kanikonna prize went to the mission’s Mumbai chapter and the Sugathanjali Pravasi Puraskaram to the Sharjah Indian Association.

Lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thampi was the chief guest at the function. Malayalam Mission Director Murukan Kattakada and registrar Vinod Vysakhi were present.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said Malayalam was rich owing to diverse use of words. Each word in Malayalam was special. It could express human emotions brilliantly.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day national history seminar organised by the State Institute of Languages and the Malayalam department of Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, in connection with International Mother Language Day.

Mr. Joy said Malayalam was described as a language steeped in love. Vallathol, Kumaran Asan, Ulloor, Akkitham, all talked of love, he pointed out.

He released a book ‘Bhashavikasathinte Janadhipathya Vazhikal’ penned by R. Sivakumar and brought out by the State Institute of Languages by handing over a copy to college Principal Chandani Sam. State Institute of Languages Director M. Sathyan presided over the function.