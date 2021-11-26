Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away

Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala | Photo: Facebook

He was prolific as a lyricist in Malayalam mainstream cinema from the 1970s till the 1990s, penning around 3000 film songs as well as several devotional songs

Lyricist Bichu Thirumala, who penned popular film songs known for their poetic quality, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Friday. He was 80. He has been under treatment for various health issues at a private hospital and was under ventilator support.

Born B.Sivasankaran Nair, he was prolific as a lyricist in Malayalam mainstream cinema from the 1970s till the 1990s, penning around 3000 film songs as well as several devotional songs. He has worked with a range of composers from M.S.Baburaj to A.R.Rahman, and had proved to be adept at moulding words to suit all kinds of situations, evident in songs like 'Ottakkambi Naadam' from 'Thenum Vayambum', 'Padakali' from 'Yodha', 'Varuvanillaarumee' from 'Manichithrathazhu' and 'Aayiram Kannumayi' from 'Nokketha Doorath Kannum nattu'.

He won the State Film Award for the Best Lyricists in 1981 for 'Thenum Vayambum' and 'Thrishna' and again in 1991 for 'Kadinjool Kalyanam'.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Bichu Thirumala through his lyrics brought film music closer to the people