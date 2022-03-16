Malayalam Lexicon editor steps down

Her appointment had drawn backlash with certain sections alleging nepotism

H. Poornima whose appointment as editor of Malayalam Lexicon at Kerala University had triggered a row has stepped down from the position. The university Syndicate decided to initiate the process of filling the vacancy on Wednesday.

Prof. Poornima, a professor in the Department of Sanskrit General, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, has been relieved from duty on her request to rejoin her parent institution. She was appointed as editor on deputation on July 1 last for a period of three years amid backlash from various quarters that alleged she lacked scholarship in Malayalam.

The row had also acquired a political tone with some alleging nepotism in her appointment. The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) had alleged her husband R. Mohanan’s influence as Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister enabled her to secure the post. The Governor had subsequently sought an explanation from the university on the basis of its petition.

The SUCC accused the university of violating the appointment norms that mandated a first or second class masters degree in Malayalam among others. It claimed the abrupt resignation came against the backdrop of the Governor seeking further details in connection with the appointment.

At the time of her appointment, the academic had rubbished the allegations claiming to have been appointed on the basis of a thorough selection procedure. She also pointed out that she had taught numerous students in Malayalam for nearly 25 years and also translated scores of Malayalam books.

The university authorities too defended its move, maintaining that all prescribed rules had been complied with during the selection process.