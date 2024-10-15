Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram chosen for International Competition section of 29th IFFK

Feminichi Fathima, directed by Fasil Muhammed, and Appuram, directed by Indu Lakshmi, have been chosen as the Malayalam films in the International Competition section for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year.

A committee headed by filmmaker Jeo Baby and consisting of screenwriter P.S. Rafeeque, actor Divya Prabha and filmmakers Vinu Kolichal and Fazil Razak also chose the 12 films that would be part of the Malayalam Cinema Today section.

The films to be screened under the section are V.C. Abhilash’s A Pan Indian Story, Adithya Baby’s Kamadevan Nakshathram Kandu, Abhilash Babu’s Mayunnu Maarivarayunnu Nishaswangalil, Shobhana Padinjhattil’s Girlfriends, K. Rinoshun’s Velicham Thedi, Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam, Midhun Murali’s Kiss Wagon, Jithin Issac Thomas’s Path, R.K. Krishand’s Sangarsha Ghadana, Santosh Babusenan and Satheesh Babusenan’s Mukhakkannadi, J. Sivaranjini’s Victoria and Cyril Abraham Dennis’ Watuzi Zombie. Out of these 14 filmmakers eight are debutants.