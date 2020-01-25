Malayalam film on Rohingya refugees cleared with cuts

A Malayalam film on Rohingya refugees has been cleared by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but only after making cuts to references to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and cows. Kaattu, Kadal, Athirukal (Wind, Ocean, Borders), directed by Samad Mankada, was earlier rejected by the regional office of the CBFC, which sent it to the revising committee.

“We had submitted the film to the regional committee in October last. The committee said the film that touches on international issues can affect the country’s relationship with friendly nations in the neighbourhood. When it went to the screening committee, they asked us to mute and blur a few scenes. One of the lines we were asked to mute was on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). When we made the film, the Bill was yet to be passed. All the lines referring to the ‘cow’ in a scene where ‘gau rakshaks’ confront cattle traders have also been muted,” Mr. Mankada told The Hindu.

The film chronicles the life of a Rohingyan refugee who accidentally ends up in Kerala. While fleeing the genocide back home, he gets separated from his wife and children. With the help of a journalist and his Tibetan friend, the refugee goes in search of his family, from one camp to another.

Message of love

“We began shooting the film in 2019, on the 60th anniversary of India providing asylum to the Dalai Lama,” said Mr. Mankada.