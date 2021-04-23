Malayalam film in competition section of MIFF

Malayalam film Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery), written and directed by Don Palathara, has been selected for the main competition at the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF).

It is one of the 13 films from across the world selected in the competition section at the festival and the only film from India.

His previous film, 1956, Central Travancore was screened in the previous edition of the festival held in October 2020. In 1973, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s debut film Swayamvaram was screened in the competition category of the MIFF.

The festival will be happening physically from April 22 to 29 this year. The film, having two main characters and shot entirely with a static camera inside a car, was premièred earlier this year at the International Film Festival of Kerala.