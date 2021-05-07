Malayalam film director Sreekumar Menon held over alleged cheating

Corporate group had filed complaint against him

The Alappuzha South Police have arrested Malayalam film director Sreekumar Menon for allegedly cheating Sreevalsam Group to the tune of ₹8 crore.

Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police Prithewiraj D. K. said that Mr. Menon was taken into custody from Palakkad and his arrest had been recorded.

Mr. Menon was booked under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by the Sreevalsam Group.

According to the complainant, Mr. Menon had cheated them on the pretext of producing a movie.

The police said that he was arrested after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He will be produced before a court in Alappuzha later on Friday.

It was not the first time he had landed in trouble. In 2019, he was arrested on charges of intimidating and defaming popular actor Manju Warrier on social media.

He entered the Malayalam film world by directing Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer Odiyan.