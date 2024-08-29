Malayalam director, online reviewers among five booked for sexual abuse on petition by transwoman

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case against five persons, including a director and two online movie reviewers, on a petition of sexual abuse by a transwoman.

The accused were identified as Vineeth, a director, and online movie reviewers Alain Jose and Santhosh Varkey, Bright and Abhilash Attayam. The first information report (FIR) describes their whereabouts as “unknown.”

The police registered the FIR on August 13, 2024 though the alleged incident by promising the petitioner a role in cinema occurred on April 12. As per the 34-year-old petitioner, the abuse took place at her rented house at Chittoor Ferry in the Cheranalloor police limits between 10 a.m. and midnight.

According to the FIR, the first accused subjected her to unnatural sex and demanded that she consent to similar sexual gratification of the remaining four accused. Reportedly, the first accused alone committed the sexual abusive act while the other four have been arraigned in after being named by the petitioner.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (criminal intimidation), 511 (commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all).

A probe is under way.