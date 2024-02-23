ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam dialects are my strength, says N.S. Madhavan

February 23, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

N.S. Madhavan and N.E. Sudheer at the KRAFT literary fest at Kalikkotta palace in Thripunithura on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

 

His maiden short story translated into English and published in The Illustrated Weekly of India back in 1970, N.S. Madhavan could have pursued a writing career in English, but he chose to stick to Malayalam because “Malayalam dialects are the strength of my writing”.

He said in a conversation with N.E. Sudheer on the opening day of Kottakkakam Residents Association Festival of Thought (KRAFT) at Kalikkotta palace in Thripunithura that he possessed a special ear to pick up Malayalam dialects, and this nuanced way of expression would not have been possible in English.

Mr. Madhavan spoke about his formative years in Thirupunithura and how the then rural centre with an active cultural life shaped his sensibilities. The Ernakulam Public Library opened the world before him. Maharaja’s College gave him some bosom friends and intellectual nourishment.

To a question on his outstanding political stories, he said stories which came about as a response to a contemporary political situation or issue would not have a longer recall value. “For literature to have a lasting appeal, it should have eternal elements that matter to humankind,” he said.

He did not start off the Litanies of Dutch Battery as a novel. It was meant to be a longer short story, but it soon developed sub plots and evolved itself into a novel. Mr. Madhavan said another novel was not on the cards. “There will be more stories, definitely. Age is catching on. But Mammootty [who’s reinventing himself at this age] is my hero,” quipped the writer. “And Madhavan is our Mammootty in literature,” added Mr. Sudheer.

KRAFT will conclude on Saturday.

