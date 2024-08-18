ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam course introduced at Akkulam Kendriya Vidyalaya

Published - August 18, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayalam Mission’s ‘Kanikonna’ course has been rolled out at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, as part of the emphasis on education in mother tongue in the National Education Policy, 2020.

Sreekala P.S., director, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, inaugurated the event. Kanikonna is the beginner’s course. This certificate course can pave the way for KV students to clear the mission’s other diploma courses in Malayalam and ultimately clear the senior higher diploma course ‘Neelakurinji.’

A kanikonna sapling handed over by Ms. Sreekala was planted on the school premises.

School Principal G. Kumaramohan introduced ‘Digital Malayalam’ to the students. Headmistress Priya N.B. spoke.

