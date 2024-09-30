Malayalam cinema make-up artiste booked for sexual assault

The police have registered a sexual assault case against a noted make-up artiste in the Malayalam film industry based on a complaint lodged by a woman.

Professional make-up artiste Saji Koratty was booked based on a statement given by a woman professional before the government-appointed Justice K. Hema Committee which sheds light on the harassments and exploitations faced by women in the film industry.

After the Kerala government formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate allegations from the committee report, the complainant woman approached the Kollam police and gave a statement.

It was later forwarded to the Ponkunnam police in Kottayam as the alleged crime had occurred in the district years ago, police sources said.

A FIR was registered against the accused last week and the case was handed over to the SIT on Monday (September 30, 2024), the Ponkunnam police said.

Various sections of the IPC, including 354 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), were imposed against the accused, the police added.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K. Hema Committee report.

The recently released report sheds light on the exploitations and sexual assaults faced by women professionals in the film industry.