Malayalam assistant director Deepu Balakrishnan drowns

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 10, 2022 19:50 IST

Deepu Balakrishnan, an assistant director in the Malayalam film industry, drowned in the pond of Koodalmanikyam Temple, Irinjalakuda, here on Monday. He was 41.

His body was recovered from the pond by 7 a.m. According to sources close to his family, Mr. Balakrishnan had entered the temple pond for bathing by 5 a.m. However, since he did not return, his relatives started a search for him. They found his clothes and footwear near the pond. The body was later retrieved by the Fire and Rescue personnel.

Mr. Balakrishnan worked as assistant director for several films, including Urumbukal Urangarilla, Once in Mind and Prema Soothram. He also directed several short films.

