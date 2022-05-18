Malayalam alphabet to be included in textbooks

The Malayalam alphabet will find its way into the Malayalam textbooks in the new academic year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said the alphabet would be included in volume three of Class I textbook, and volume two of Class II textbook.

The alphabet as per the report of the language guidelines committee approved by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Department will be provided in the textbooks.

There had been concerns how the alphabet would be included in the textbooks for primary students as the distribution of the first volumes was already under way. It had been removed after a curriculum revision in 2009. The Malayalam alphabet did not make a return even in the 2013 revision.