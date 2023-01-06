ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam alphabet back in Class 1 textbook

January 06, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayalam alphabet has returned to the school Class 1 textbook too.

After being included in volume 2 of Malayalam textbook for Class 2, the alphabet has been included in volume 3 of the Malayalam textbook for Class 1 that has reached students in the new year. There had been growing demand from some sections to reintroduce the alphabet in textbooks. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had at the start of the academic session announced that the Malayalam alphabet would in included in textbooks later in the year since distribution of first volumes had begun. The alphabet as per the report of the language guidelines committee approved by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Department has been provided in the textbooks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US