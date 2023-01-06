HamberMenu
Malayalam alphabet back in Class 1 textbook

January 06, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayalam alphabet has returned to the school Class 1 textbook too.

After being included in volume 2 of Malayalam textbook for Class 2, the alphabet has been included in volume 3 of the Malayalam textbook for Class 1 that has reached students in the new year. There had been growing demand from some sections to reintroduce the alphabet in textbooks. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had at the start of the academic session announced that the Malayalam alphabet would in included in textbooks later in the year since distribution of first volumes had begun. The alphabet as per the report of the language guidelines committee approved by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Official Language) Department has been provided in the textbooks.

