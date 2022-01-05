Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan confirms ED raid at his house

The ED conducted the raid on suspicion of money laundering and funding from abroad for the forthcoming movie Meppadiyan produced under the actor’s own production banner

Actor Unni Mukundan on Wednesday confirmed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had carried out an inspection at his residence in Ottappalam, Palakkad, on Tuesday to ascertain the source of funding behind the forthcoming movie Meppadiyan produced by him.

The ED conducted the raid on suspicion of money laundering and funding from abroad for the movie produced under the actor’s own production banner. The office of the production company, which functions at Mr. Mukundan’s residence, was inspected by officials from the ED’s offices in Kozhikode and Kochi. It lasted for over two hours.

Mr. Mukundan said he had submitted the documents sought by the officials. “I cooperated with them and shared the relevant details,” he said.

Embezzlement charges

It is learnt that the ED was looking at whether the production company had received funding from a few persons facing charges for embezzling crores of rupees from investors in connection with a fake cryptocurrency deal.

The Kannur police had arrested four persons in November in connection with the case. The central agency was checking whether the money laundering racket had routed the proceeds for funding movies and illegal deals.