Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan passes away

Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala, on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). He was 88.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) after his health deteriorated and was later put on ventilator support.

The first general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), T. P. Madhavan acted in more than 600 films. He had been a resident of Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan for the past eight years. He was brought there by some colleagues after finding him in a miserable condition at a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram.

After his health had improved, he acted in some serials and films, but later developed dementia and some other ailments.

Madhavan’s body will be kept at Gandhibhavan on Thursday (October 10, 2024) from 9 am to 1 pm. His funeral will he held at Santhi Kavadam, Thiruvananthapuram, at 5 pm.

