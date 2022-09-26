Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbal abuse

A case had been registered last week based on a complaint by the woman anchor of a YouTube channel

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 26, 2022 17:29 IST

Sreenath Bhasi | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

Malayalam cinema actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested on Monday in Kochi on the charge of showering abuses on a woman anchor of a YouTube channel and the camera crew, during an interview held in connection with the promotion of his new movie.

The Maradu police arrested him as he arrived at the station along with his lawyer. A case had been registered on Friday based on a complaint by the anchor that Bhasi showered a volley of abuses against her and the camera crew, after he told them to switch off the cameras during the interview.

The police will decide whether to slap more charges on him after interrogation. The CCTV visuals at the hotel where the interview was held and other evidence are being verified, police sources said.

Another clip of the actor hurling abuses at a radio jockey during an interview had recently become viral.

