Malayalam actor Siddique moves Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail

Published - September 25, 2024 11:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The case was registered in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Malayalam actor Siddique. | Photo Credit: PTI

Malayalam actor Siddique has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in a case related to the sexual assault of a woman actor.

The case was registered in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report. The committee’s redacted report had stirred a hornet’s nest in the Malayalam film industry with the surfacing of cases of discrimination, sexual exploitation, and nepotism.

Mr. Siddique was denied bail by the Kerala High Court on September 24. He is reported to be absconding with a look-out notice issued against him.

Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of actor Siddique in rape case

The High Court had prima facie found grounds to register a criminal case against the actor.

The actor was charged with offences under under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman actor.

The High Court had concluded that his interrogation was inevitable after considering the facts of the case, the law on the point, and the nature, gravity and seriousness of the accusations alleged against the actor.

Mr. Siddique has completely denied the allegations levelled on him.

